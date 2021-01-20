Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $11.08 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 2.8% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 52,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,745,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,633. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

