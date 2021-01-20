Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in PPL by 38.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,001. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. National Bank Financial cut PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

