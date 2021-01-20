Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sunoco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter worth $241,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sunoco by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Sunoco by 37.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.51. 530,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,696. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

