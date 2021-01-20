Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. QTS Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

QTS stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $62.69. 608,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,764. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.45 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QTS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $1,924,197.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,718.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $2,525,775.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,963,124.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

