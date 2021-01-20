Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 3,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.69. The stock had a trading volume of 25,531,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,262,855. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $80.91. The company has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.