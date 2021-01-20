Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 2,400 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $7,161,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $2,142,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAA traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.61. 778,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,023. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,263.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

