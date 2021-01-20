Sphere Trading Down 6.7% This Week (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $4,170.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sphere has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,667.64 or 1.00028104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00024839 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000214 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

