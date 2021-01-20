Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.5% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,733,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after buying an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,036,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,397,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,269. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.79. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

