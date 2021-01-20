Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 167.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,840 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 768,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 68,194 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after buying an additional 33,859 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,482,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,667,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 391,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 36,364 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. 1,338,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,347,824. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

