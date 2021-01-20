Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 141.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.0% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $63,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.37. 111,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,696. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

