Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.73. 42,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,992. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.71. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $240.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.40.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.