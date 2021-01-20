SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 242.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $3.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $445.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,780. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $421.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.59. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $448.64.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

