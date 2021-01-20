SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.40

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.40 and last traded at $61.05, with a volume of 135067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.49.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

