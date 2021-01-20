SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 60,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $56.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

