SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Stock Price Down 1.2%

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.10 and last traded at $50.10. Approximately 11,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 35,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 1.11% of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

