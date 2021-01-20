SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 49,583 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,601,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after purchasing an additional 64,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 55,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

