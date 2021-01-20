SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,060. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

