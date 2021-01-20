SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.48. The stock had a trading volume of 440,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,919,620. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

