SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.06. 163,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,329,967. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

