SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.86

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and traded as high as $42.31. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF shares last traded at $41.96, with a volume of 163,862 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 617.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,725,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $286,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

