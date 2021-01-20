SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $6,289,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $472,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 44.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $309.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.34. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $312.27.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

