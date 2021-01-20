Sparta Capital Ltd. (SAY.V) (CVE:SAY) Trading Up 45.5%

Shares of Sparta Capital Ltd. (SAY.V) (CVE:SAY) rose 45.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 4,343,629 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 2,034,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

Sparta Capital Ltd. (SAY.V) Company Profile (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

