Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 1,019.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYGH. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 53,374 shares during the period.

HYGH opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.11. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

