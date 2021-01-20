Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,983 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the airline’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,581 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.