Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $364,000 Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $84,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.