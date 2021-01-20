Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

