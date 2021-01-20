Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $297,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of TER opened at $140.63 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $141.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,513,928. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

