Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33.

