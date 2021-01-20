Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV) by 477.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 3.26% of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FDEV opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. Fidelity International Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91.

