Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Short Interest Down 15.5% in December

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,110,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 51,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 297,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE SWN traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. 1,522,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,447,770. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.02.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.