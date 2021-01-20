Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 503184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,321,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after acquiring an additional 148,398 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 48.4% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315,820 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 27.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,446 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,326,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 710,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

