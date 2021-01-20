Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.39.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 164.3% in the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.