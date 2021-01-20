Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

SFST stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $305.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $194,118.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $372,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

