Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.00

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $70.27, with a volume of 743616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. Research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $3,034,810.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,709,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock worth $63,610,764. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 14,374.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

