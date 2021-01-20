Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sotera Health stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of Sotera Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SHC traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 764,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,878. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42. Sotera Health has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $29.00.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

