Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

Shares of SOTK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.21. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

