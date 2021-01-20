Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

SAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 322,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 139,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,143,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.00. 1,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $49.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

