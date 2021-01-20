Solitude Financial Services Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 168.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 98.0% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,784.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,843.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,759.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,619.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.38.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

