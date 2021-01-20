Solitude Financial Services Takes $889,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 56,628 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 404,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 69,723 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 588,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after buying an additional 73,849 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000.

Shares of BSCO opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $22.41.

