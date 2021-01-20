Solitude Financial Services Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securiti dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.27.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.22. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $115.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

