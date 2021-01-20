Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. 6,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,472. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $362.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

