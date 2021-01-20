Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS) Stock Price Up 62.8%

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS) shares rose 62.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 132,574 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 68,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$12.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.21.

About Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. Its algal-based production systems are used to produce organic omega nutraceuticals and bio-pharmaceutical active ingredients/therapies.

