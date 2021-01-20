Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 25,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 15.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 4.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Solar Senior Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Solar Senior Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Solar Senior Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $246.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 37.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

