Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $211.00

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $211.00 and last traded at $211.00, with a volume of 172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.79.

About Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)

Soitec SA designs and produces semiconductor materials in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides RFeSI-SOI for enhanced signal integrity substrates for LTE and LTE-advanced front-end module ICs; iFEM-SOI substrates for Wi-Fi, Internet of Things, and other consumer applications; and HR-SOI products.

