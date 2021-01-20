Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) shares rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.37. Approximately 539,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 353,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on SOHU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $681.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

