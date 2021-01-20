Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Snowflake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $290.27.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $286.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.61. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $1,564,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

