Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 140.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $974,876,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $570,886,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $522,917,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $353,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.27.

NYSE SNOW traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.21. 2,877,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.56. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.92) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

