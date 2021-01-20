Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 789,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,435,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared Grusd sold 33,128 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,212.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,828,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,320,892.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,381,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,176,496.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,948,149 shares of company stock worth $75,593,369 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $39,495,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.