Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. Green Dot makes up about 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.41% of Green Dot worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 321,915 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 420.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 135,046 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 33.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 109,784 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 123.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 179,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 98,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 158.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 98,082 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDOT traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.34. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $27,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,060.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $29,227.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,223 shares in the company, valued at $564,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 870,239 shares of company stock worth $46,578,818. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

