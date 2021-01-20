Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $984,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, reaching $164.23. The stock had a trading volume of 84,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,501. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $165.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

